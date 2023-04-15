Two bike-borne assailants snatched a chain from a woman at gunpoint in Delhi. The incident took place in Rohini. The assailants fled from the spot. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera. A passer-by came forward to help the victims but he ran away upon seeing a gun in the miscreant's hand. In the CCTV footage, an assailant got down from the bike when he failed in his attempt to snatch the chain. The woman also cried for help as he tried to snatch the chain. Ghaziabad: Thieves Snatch Chain From SDM’s Wife in Indirapuram, Police Register Case After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Two Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain:

#WATCH | Two bike-borne men snatched chain from a woman at gunpoint, in Delhi's Rohini area on April 13; police investigation underway: Delhi Police (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/L2xR72NIvR — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

