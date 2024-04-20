In Shashi Garden, Delhi, a distressing discovery unfolded as the bodies of two minor siblings were found at their residence, prompting a police investigation. The incident came to light when authorities responded to a call reporting a missing 42-year-old man named Shyam, whose house was found locked. Upon entering the premises, the bodies of the siblings were discovered, while their mother was found unconscious, prompting hospitalisation. Crime and FSL teams have been called to the scene to probe the incident further. Delhi Shocker: Man Kidnaps Minor Girl, Takes Her to Kolkata, Rapes and Murders Her in Abandoned Factory; Arrested.

Two Minors Found Dead

Delhi | Bodies of two minors, who happen to be siblings, found at their residence in Shashi Garden. PS Pandav Nagar had received a call about a 42-year-old man, Shyam missing and his house locked since yesterday. The bodies were discovered when Police team reached the spot and… — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

