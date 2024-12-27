A massive fire broke out at a canteen at Gwyer Hall, Main Campus of the University of Delhi, today, December 27. Soon after the blaze erupted, local authorities were alerted, and a total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze has been brought under control. Officials of Delhi Fire Services said that so far, there have been no injuries or casualties. Scuffle Breaks out at Delhi University Law Faculty Amid Exam Schedule Protests.

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi University Canteen

