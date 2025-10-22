A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today, October 22. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a residential building in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. A video surfaced online shows the residential building engulfed in flames. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Market in Bahraich, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Indirapuram's Friends Avenue

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Fire broke out at a residential building in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DjoNDQNRmn — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

