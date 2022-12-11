Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Delhi chief Adesh Gupta handed in his resignation today following the debacle at the election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The resignation has been accepted by the top brass of the BJP. Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed as working president till further arrangements. MCD Mayor to Be From AAP, BJP to Play Role of 'Strong Opposition', Says Adesh Gupta

