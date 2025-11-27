Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the residence of AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju near Darvesh Pind village on the Phagwara–Jandiala road early Thursday, police said. Around 23 roundswere fired at 1:13 am, shattering windows and door panes, though no injuries were reported. Raju, Phagwara coordinator of AAP’s Yudh Nashian Virudh anti-drug drive and a close aide of Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, said he initially mistook the shots for firecrackers until his wife spotted the shooters. The attackers parked their motorcycle at a distance, walked up to the house and opened fire. Police recovered a handwritten slip mentioning a group’s name and INR 5 crore, though Raju denied receiving any ransom calls or having enmity with anyone. SP Madhvi Sharma said raids are underway, CCTV footage is being reviewed, and all angles are being investigated to nab the culprits. Hoshiarpur Firing: Man Shot at by Bike-Borne Assailants in Punjab’s Chohana Village.

AAP Leader Daljit Singh Raju’s House Fired Upon

STORY | Punjab: Shots fired at house of AAP leader, no one injured Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at the house of a ruling AAP leader near Darvesh Pind village on the Phagwara-Jandiala road early Thursday, police said. No one was injured in the incident. Phagwara… pic.twitter.com/Yx49uqq5O8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2025

