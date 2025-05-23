In a tragic accident in Jamuan village, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), three people lost their lives and five others were injured due to electric shock while erecting a shed. According to District Magistrate Divya Mittal, the victims were electrocuted when an iron pole came into contact with a live electric wire. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 4 Children Die of Suffocation After Being Trapped in Locked Car in Vijayanagaram.

Tragic Incident in Deoria

#WATCH Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): 3 people died and 5 were injured due to an electric shock while erecting a shed. DM Deoria Divya Mittal says, "Some people were putting up their shed in Jamuan village of Lar police station area when they got electrocuted when an iron pole… pic.twitter.com/y6SdC0KuQi — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)