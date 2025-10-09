Shock and outrage gripped Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, after officials discovered that students and staff had unknowingly been using water from a tank containing a decomposed body for nearly ten days. The alarm was raised when a foul odour emanated from the water supply, prompting cleaning staff to inspect a fifth-floor cemented tank—where the corpse was found in a severely decomposed state. Police retrieved the body late at night, and it has been sent for post-mortem examination. District Magistrate Divya Mittal has taken charge of the investigation and confirmed that the water had been supplied to both the OPD and ward buildings during the period. The college principal, Dr Rajesh Kumar Barnwal, has been temporarily removed, with Dr Rajni from Etah Medical College appointed as acting principal. The tank has been sealed, alternative water provided via tankers, and a five-member inquiry team, headed by the Chief Development Officer, has been asked to submit a report within two days. Meerut Shocker: Man Abuses, Assaults Minor Girl in Broad Daylight in UP; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Students Drank Water from Tank Containing Decomposed Body

Police Launch Probe

जनपद के थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्रान्तर्गत महर्षि देवरहा बाबा मेडिकल कॉलेज की एक बिल्डिंग के ऊपरी तल पर स्थित पानी की टंकी में एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति के शव मिलने पर पुलिस व फोरेंसिक टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही किये जाने सम्बन्धित @CocityDeo श्री संजय कुमार रेड्डी का वक्तव्य। pic.twitter.com/VUhyf0NevJ — DEORIA POLICE (@DeoriaPolice) October 6, 2025

College Principal Removed

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Deoria Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)