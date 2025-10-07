A shocking CCTV video from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, showed a young man assaulting and dragging a minor girl by her throat in broad daylight on a public road. The footage went viral on social media, prompting Meerut police to launch an immediate investigation. Based on the video, the accused, Alam alias Janu, was arrested by Kithaur police. The suspect, seen with a plaster on his right hand, was heard profusely apologising for his actions. He faces multiple charges, including abuse, assault, molestation, and attempted murder of the minor girl. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident. Meerut Shocker: Man Pulled by Hair, Stripped and Thrashed by Public for Molesting Girl, Later Handed Over to Police (Watch Video).

Man Assaults Minor Girl in Meerut

Based on the video footage, a suspect Alam alias Janu was arrested. With plaster in his right hand, the accused could be heard profusely apologising for his act. pic.twitter.com/G7jIa2swQZ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 7, 2025

Meerut Police Arrest Suspect After Viral Assault Video

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

