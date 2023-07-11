A death threat has been made against Dhananjaya Munde, a minister who recently assumed office. Within the party, this trend has led to considerable worry and turmoil. Dhananjaya Munde, it has been learned, got a threatening phone call when he was at home in Parali. An unidentified caller threatened to murder him during the conversation, which took place on Monday around midnight. A fifty lakh rupee ransom was sought, and the caller threatened to kill Dhananjaya Munde if the demand was not met.

Dhananjaya Munde Death Threat

