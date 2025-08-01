Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to Manikrao Kokate’s reassignment as Sports Minister following the rummy row in the Assembly, saying the move was a "decision by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar." Kokate, who faced backlash after being caught playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session, has been removed from the Agriculture portfolio and given charge of Youth, Sports, Minority Affairs, and Auqaf. The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to contain damage to the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance. Manikrao Kokate, Who Was Caught Playing Rummy on His Mobile Phone in Maharashtra Assembly, Moved Out of Agriculture Ministry, Given Sports and Minority Portfolios.

Eknath Shinde Reacts on Manikrao Kokate’s Portfolio Change

🔴#BREAKING | "Decision by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar" : Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on state Minister Manikrao Kokate being removed from Agriculture portfolio and getting new role in Sports amid 'rummy' row — NDTV (@ndtv) August 1, 2025

Manikrao Kokate Gets Sports Ministry After Rummy Row

Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate who was caught playing rummy on his mobile phone in the assembly has now been made sports minister! — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 1, 2025

