Senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar died of a massive heart attack outside his office in Mumbai on February 28. The Mumbai Press Club (MPC) on Wednesday, March 13, held a condolence meeting in memory of Satish Nandgaonkar. While no police case is registered, the MPC and Nandgaonkar's wife, Anjali Ambekar, blamed toxic newsroom culture for the journalist's sudden death. The MPC said its investigation revealed that Nandgaonkar experienced significant stress due to bullying and insults inflicted upon him at his workplace. "It is imperative that a Code of Newsroom Conduct for Editors be established without delay," the body said. Meanwhile, members of the journalism industry expressed concerns over recent sudden deaths of journalists. Working Journalists Are Not Employees Under Maharashtra Unfair Labour Practices Act Due to Special Privileges, Says Bombay High Court.

Mumbai Press Club's Investigation in Satish Nandgaonkar's Death:

These findings have been forwarded to HT's chairperson, Shobana Bhartiya, as well as to the Editors Guild for further action. It is imperative that a Code of Newsroom Conduct for Editors be established without delay. — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) March 13, 2024

Ambekar has highlighted numerous instances of abuse by the HT Mumbai Editor and has referenced emails and WhatsApp messages as prima facie evidence. — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) March 13, 2024

5 Reporters Died in February:

In the past month, Maharashtra has lost 5 senior reporters. Ashwin Aghor, Satish Nandgaonkar, Sujata Anandan and now Pankaj Khelkar and Aariz Chandra. The stress and havoc Covid and the resultant lifestyle and employment changes have brought into our already high strung lives is… — Kajal K Iyer (@Kajal_Iyer) March 12, 2024

