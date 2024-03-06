A working journalist will not be regarded as an employee under the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act, 1971 (MRTU Act), according to a recent ruling by the Bombay High Court. As a result, the Court determined that an industrial court could not hear a working journalist's complaint filed under the MRTU Act. According to the Working Journalists Act and its implementing regulations, working journalists are a special class with special rights, as noted by a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sandeep Marne. The Court then went on to explain that, in accordance with the MRTU Act, working journalists would not be considered "employees" or "workmen." HC Seeks Response of Maha, Centre on Sacking of Journalists.

Bombay HC on Journalists

Working journalist not employee under Maharashtra Unfair Labour Practices Act: Bombay High Court Read story here: https://t.co/zmCSqZP2YU pic.twitter.com/cUiKcHQOFJ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)