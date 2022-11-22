In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha, a speeding car allegedly hit a group of school girls in Ganjam town. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 14-second video clip, a speeding car can be seen hitting a four school students who can be seen walking along the road with their bicycles. Soon after the car hit them, the girls were thrown flying in the air. As the video moves further, people can be seen rushing to the student's aid. Reportedly, the girls have been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Pune Road Accident: Two Four-Wheelers Damaged After Speeding Container Hits Divider on Navale Bridge (Watch Video).

Speeding Car Hits School Students in Odisha

