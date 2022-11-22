In a shocking incident that took place in Pune, a speeding container hit the divider in the middle of the road on Navale Bridge. According to reports, the incident took place when the container which was moving at a high speed hit the divider on Pune's Navale Bridge. Reportedly, two four wheelers were damaged in the collision. No casualty were reported. Navale Bridge Accident: 48 Vehicles Damaged in Major Mishap on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Rescue Team on Spot (See Pics and Video).

Speeding Container Hits Divider in Pune

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)