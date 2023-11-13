The festival of Diwali 2023 was celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy in Delhi, Mumbai and several other cities across the country on Sunday, November 12. While the Diwali celebrations are over, multiple videos showing firecracker waste at various places in Delhi are going viral on social media. The videos show firecrackers waste at multiple places in the national capital, including Mandir Marg, Gole Market, Paharganj, and Ram Nagar Market. Besides firecrackers waste, Delhi's air quality also took a hit due to the Diwali celebrations. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said air quality across Delhi remains in the "Poor" category. The AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 296, 290 at RK Puram, 280 at Punjabi Bagh and 163 at ITO. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs National Capital After People Burst Firecrackers on Diwali Night (Watch Videos).

Firecracker Waste in Mandir Marg

#WATCH | Delhi: Firecracker waste seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations (Visuals from Mandir Marg) pic.twitter.com/WSXR20dELr — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Firecracker Waste Post-Diwali Celebrations in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Firecracker waste seen in various places post-Diwali celebrations (Visuals from Gole Market, Paharganj, Ram Nagar Market) pic.twitter.com/huqexBEwhu — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Delhi's AQI Drops

Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar at 296, in RK Puram at 290, in Punjabi Bagh at 280 and in ITO at 263 pic.twitter.com/z0GRhqSqgR — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Visuals from Shanti Path

#WATCH | Layer of smog engulfs parts of national capital (Visuals from Shanti Path) pic.twitter.com/v7qSJF3P3v — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)