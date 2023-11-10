On the occasion of Dhanteras 2023, PM Narendra Modi amplified the “vocal for local” pitch urging people to buy products which have been made locally. PM Narendra Modi asked people to make this Diwali 2023 about the hard work of 140 crore indians. “It is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that we can be #VocalForLocal and further India’s progress,” the Prime Minister wrote on X. The push for local products comes after the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, which aims to equip craftspeople with technology to enhance their skills. PM Narendra Modi Shares Vocal For Local Campaign Video Featuring 'Anupamaa' Ahead of Diwali 2023, Urges People to Share Selfie With India-Made Products and Local Workers on NaMo App.

PM Modi on Entrepreneurs

Indeed, let’s make this Diwali about the hard work of 140 crore Indians. It is due to the creativity and relentless spirit of entrepreneurs that we can be #VocalForLocal and further India’s progress. May this festival herald an Aatmanirbhar Bharat! https://t.co/RgWJW6ZHGh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2023

