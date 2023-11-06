Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video featuring Anupamaa TV serial fame Rupali Ganguli, urging people to go "Vocal for Local" ahead of Diwali 2023. PM Modi has also asked the people to promote and purchase India-made goods during the upcoming festivals and post selfies of themselves along with the locally produced products and the local workers. He further promised to re-share selected selfies on the NaMo App. Previously, in the 106th episode of Mann ki Baat on October 29 as well, PM Modi had pushed for local products amid the festive season. PM Narendra Modi Pitches for ‘Vocal for Local’ at Badrinath’s Mana Village Near India-China Border.

PM Narendra Modi Shares Vocal For Local Campaign Video Featuring 'Anupamaa'

The #VocalForLocal movement is getting great momentum across the country. pic.twitter.com/9lcoGbAvoi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2023

