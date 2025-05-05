DMK MP A Raja had a narrow escape on Sunday, May 4, when a heavy stage light collapsed during a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai. The incident occurred while A Raja was addressing the crowd and was caught on video, which quickly went viral on social media. Strong winds swept through the venue, toppling the light fixture mounted on a steel rod. The structure crashed onto the microphone stand, just inches from where Raja was standing. In the footage, Raja is seen reacting quickly, stepping back and running off the stage as the metal pole falls, causing panic among attendees. Moments later, chaos erupted both on and off the stage, with party workers and the audience scrambling for safety. The event was abruptly halted as heavy rain followed, tearing down banners and leaving chairs strewn across the venue. Language Row: DMK-Led Government Drops Rupee Symbol From Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 Amid Spat With Centre Over National Education Policy.

DMK MP A Raja Narrowly Escapes As Stage Light Post Collapses

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: DMK MP A Raja (@dmk_raja) had a miraculous escape when a light stand fell due to strong winds when he was addressing a public gathering in Mayiladuthurai last evening.#TamilNaduNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GQmwdSdya4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

