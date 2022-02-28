Indian Embassy in Romania has warned Indian Students against the fraud. The Indian mission in Romania tweeted, "It has been brought to our notice that some people are charging money to transfer Indian students from Romanian border to Bucharest. Pl. note that all services provided by Embassy are free, including transport to Bucharest. Please do not pay money to anyone."

Check Tweet:

