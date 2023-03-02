A pack of at least seven dogs mauled a three-year-old girl at a village in CB Ganj area of Bareilly on Tuesday evening. She was left with at least 200 bites on her entire body. She was dragged by these dogs while she was playing the field. A local youth tried to save her and took her to the hospital, but she was declared dead. She had deep marks on her neck. According to the report published in the Times of India, the family refused to give her body for autopsy and followed Hindu rituals to perform last rites. MCD authorities have been informed about the dog menace. Hyderabad Horror: Small Boy Mauled To Death by Stray Dogs, Disturbing Video of Attack Surfaces.

Dogs Maul Three-Year-Old in Bareilly

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of feral dogs at a village in CB Ganj area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening. According to doctors, there were at least 200 dog bite marks on her body. — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 2, 2023

