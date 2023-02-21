A five-year-old boy, Pradeep, was killed by stray dogs in Amberpet area of Hyderabad, where his father works as a security guard. A spine-chilling video of Pradeep being attacked by dogs on February 19 was recorded in a CCTV camera. Following the brutal attack, the boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead. In the disturbing video, Pradeep can be seen being overpowered by three dogs. He was pushed and dragged to a corner. He was bitten until he died on the spot. Bihar: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree in Arrah, Attacks 80 People Including Children.

Hyderabad Boy Killed By Stray Dogs:

Hyderabad | A 5-yr-old boy, Pradeep mauled to death by stray dogs on 19th Feb. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Gangadhar, the boy's father & a security guard had taken him to his workplace & the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone (Pic: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/yeZB6DGSLx — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

4-yr-old boy was killed today by stray dogs in Hyderabad. 21 deaths, over 2 lac dog bites in Kerala in 2022. What’s more effective? Castration of stray dogs or of dog activists? pic.twitter.com/tPXAh5V99e — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) February 21, 2023

