A horrifying incident unfolded in Dombivli’s Mothagaon Retibandar area on Tuesday morning, June 26, when a group of stray dogs attacked a small boy playing outside his home. Around 10:30 AM, the child had stepped out to play when one of the five dogs lurking nearby lunged at him, biting his leg and knocking him down. The rest of the pack quickly joined in, biting his limbs and dragging him by his clothes as the boy screamed for help. A passerby intervened and managed to rescue the child from the dogs' grip. A shocking video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Thane Shocker: Pet Dog Bites Man, Then Canine’s Owner Attacks Victim With Cricket Bat for Confronting Him.

Dog Attack in Dombivli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)