Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) A heated argument over a pet dog biting a man turned into a violent attack, with the canine's owner severely beating up the victim in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The dog bit the 45-year-old man on March 14 following which he warned the canine's owner, who was his neighbour in Balkum Pada, to control his pet, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

Also Read | New Traffic Fines: INR 10,000 Penalty for Drunk Driving, INR 1,000 for Not Wearing Helmet As Stricter Motor Vehicle Rules and Increased Penalties Come Into Effect Across India.

The matter escalated into a quarrel following the dog owner, in a fit of anger, allegedly hit the victim with a cricket bat, the official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for treatment, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Kapurbawdi police have registered an FIR against the dog owner under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe is on into the case, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)