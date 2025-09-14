In yet another incident of a stray dog attack, a girl sustained injuries after being attacked by a canine in the Doranda area of Jharkhand's Ranchi. The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood as the victim fed the dogs regularly. Shocking CCTV footage shows the dog suddenly turning aggressive and attacking her, soon joined by another stray. The girl sustained injuries near her neck and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Her family members, alerted by her screams, rushed out in time to rescue her, possibly preventing a more serious tragedy. Bhopal Dog Attack: 10-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Stray Dogs in Pebble Bay Phase 1 Colony in Madhya Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Ranchi

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of News Ranchi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

