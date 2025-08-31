In yet another incident of dog attacks, a 10-year-old boy was mauled by stray dogs in the Pebble Bay Phase 1 colony in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident occurred on Friday, August 29, and was recorded on a CCTV installed in the premises. The video shows a boy playing outside his home being attacked by 2 stray dogs. The boy was seen collapsing on the ground with dogs biting his legs. A nearby watchman managed to scare the dogs away. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger. This incident marks the fifth case of dog attacks in the city within 48 hours. Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Girl Returning From Grocery Store Attacked by Stray Dogs in Khargone, Video Surfaces.

Boy Attacked by Stray Dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)