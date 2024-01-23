AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducted a successful experimental trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services in the states on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to CHC Tangi in just 1.10 hours, carrying the essential blood supplies weighing around 2kg, without encountering any operational issues. The trial was held in the presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas. ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Conducts Successful Trial Drones for Medical Purposes

