India has postponed the Defence Expo 2022 which wad to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 10. A defence ministry spokesperson cited logistical problems being faced by participants as the reason for the postponement.

Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the Defence Expo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course: Defence Ministry spokesperson pic.twitter.com/EG5lp15Qtu — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

