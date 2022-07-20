During a planned sortie for trials at sea, fire incident was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday. INS Vikramaditya was operating off Karwar in Karnataka. Indian Navy said "Fire brought under control by crew using onboard fire fighting systems. No casualties reported. Board of inquiry ordered to probe the incident."

During a planned sortie for trials at sea,fire incident reported onboard INS Vikramaditya today.INS was operating off Karwar. Fire brought under control by crew using onboard fire fighting systems. No casualties reported.Board of inquiry ordered to probe the incident: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/G9tcZ4XitG — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)