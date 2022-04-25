Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday witnessed dust storm after experiencing series of heatwaves. The dust storm was accompanied by moderate rainfall. In the videos shared by netizens on social media, dust storm with heavy rains is seen in Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR. IMD on April 21, predicted dust storm with heavy rains. IMD said that Thunderstorm/Duststorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida).

Watch: Dust Storm With Heavy Rains in Delhi

Watch: Dust Storm in Gurgaon

Twitterati Shares Video of Dust Storm in Gurgaon

Aerial View of Dust Storm in Gurgaon

