External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, accompanied by 45 ambassadors and heads of missions from various countries, participated in an Elephant Safari at Assam's Kaziranga National Park. Earlier on Sunday, they interacted with Tamil delegates visiting the region as part of the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. PM Modi Sand Art: Sand Artist Madhurendra Kumar Creates 20-Foot Statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar’s Bhagalpur (Watch Video).

Dr S Jaishankar, 45 Ambassadors Enjoy Elephant Safari

#WATCH | Kaziranga, Assam: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with the Head of Mission and Ambassadors from 45 countries took an Elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park. pic.twitter.com/PC5FCbq66M — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)