Sand artist Madhurendra Kumar has crafted a stunning 20-foot statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using 50 tons of sand at Nathnagar in Bihar's Bhagalpur. The video of the sand art featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media. The artwork not only showcases PM Modi's image but also highlights Bihar’s cultural heritage, along with a welcoming message for his upcoming visit. PM Modi Bihar Visit: Political Temperatures Soar in State Ahead of Prime Minister's Tour.

PM Modi Sand Art

Bihar: In Bhagalpur, sand artist Madhurendra Kumar created a 20-foot statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using 50 tons of sand at Karngarh, Nathnagar. The artwork features PM Modi's image, Bihar's cultural heritage, and a welcoming message for his visit pic.twitter.com/88KbOWgDFE — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)