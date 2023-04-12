An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (April 12) at 10:10 am. The National Centre for Seismology reported. More details awaited. There are no reports of property damage or casualties from Jammu and Kashmir following the earthquake as of now. Earthquake in Bihar: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits Araria, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

