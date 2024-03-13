According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Seoni, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:02:47 IST, Lat: 22.10 & Long: 79.53, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, India”, read a recent post by NCS on X. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Madhya Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale Hits Pachmarhi, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Madhya Pradesh

