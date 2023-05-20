Earthquake in Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 3km northwest of Shirui in Manipur at around 7.31 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

