A major 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted India's Leh-Ladakh region on Monday, January 19, at 11:51 am. The quake’s epicentre was located at 36.71° North and 74.32° East, with a depth of 171 km, according to official data shared by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). There were no immediate reports of tremors, casualties, or major damage. More details are awaited. Delhi Earthquake: Mild 2.8-Magnitude Tremors Felt in North Delhi, No Damage Reported.

Strong 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Leh Ladakh

