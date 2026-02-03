A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck western Myanmar on Tuesday evening, sending strong tremors across Kolkata and parts of Bangladesh. The National Center for Seismology reported the quake occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. IST, with its epicenter located near the port city of Sittwe at a depth of roughly 62 kilometers. In Kolkata, residents in high-rise buildings and office employees reported swaying furniture and fans, prompting many to evacuate into the streets as a precaution. While the tremors caused brief panic across the region, authorities have confirmed there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage in India or Myanmar. Earthquake of Magnitude 6.0 Strikes Myanmar.

Tremors Rock Kolkata After 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in Myanmar

#WATCH | Tremors felt in parts of Kolkata | A local says, "A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later I got to know that there was an earthquake." pic.twitter.com/hy9kxw4l19 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

#WATCH | Tremors felt in parts of Kolkata | A local, Mrityunjay Das, says, "We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake." pic.twitter.com/phRrjqgR02 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

