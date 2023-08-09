An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Northeastern state of Manipur on Wednesday. According to National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 13:23:56 Indian standard time (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 09-08-2023, 13:23:56 IST, Lat: 23.97 & Long: 94.05, Depth: 61 Km , Location: Manipur, India", read a tweet by the institute. Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits India’s Union Territory.

Earthquake in Manipur

