The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening raided a passenger cruise ship anchored near Mumbai. The agency busted a party onboard where drugs were being used, an official said. Eight people, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan and seven others are currently being questioned in connection with the raid over "rave party" at Goa-bound Cordelia cruise. Seven others detained for questioning are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Son, Questioned by NCB After Drugs Raid at Mumbai Cruise Rave Party - Reports,

Tweet By ANI:

Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

