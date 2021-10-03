Earlier on Saturday (October 1), Narcotics Control Bureau detained around 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high profile party that was held at a cruise in Mumbai. Many Bollywood star kids were also allegedly a part of this party, and are now being investigated in connection with a raid. One of the biggest names that has popped up is reportedly that of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. NCB Raids 'Rave Party' Onboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship.

According to reports in Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was a part of this party, and has been called to the NCB office for questioning. A senior official from NCB confirmed the development and told TOI, “An investigation is on him.” Another source however revealed that the star kid was found with no possession of drugs. Another star kid is also being questioned about the same.

Another source also revealed that the investigation agency officials have gone through Aryan's phone to check for any evidence of his direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. Speaking to media, Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director had earlier said, "So far no arrest has been made by us. We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8-10 persons."

"I can't comment on it", added Wankhede when asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?" It is being said that drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party. There were hundreds of passengers on the ship which was bound for Goa. Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Graduates From USC, Picture From the Starkid’s Convocation Goes Viral!

Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches. Further details about the raid are now awaited.

