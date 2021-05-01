Election Commission approaches Supreme Court challenging the Madras HC order where it lambasted on the poll panel for failure to maintain COVID-19 protocol during poll campaigns and said the poll panel “should be put up on murder charges" for being the "most irresponsible institution".

The plea of Election Commission is listed for hearing on May 3 before a Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah. The Election Commission has said that the appeal is against the "uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks" made by the Madras High Court — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)