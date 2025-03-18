A dramatic chase unfolded in Karnataka’s Hassan district when a wild elephant charged at forest department workers, forcing them to flee for their lives. According to sources, the workers were in the area performing routine monitoring when the elephant suddenly became aggressive. Sensing danger, the team ran for safety, narrowly escaping the enraged animal. Edakochi Elephant Attack: Elephant Brought for Temple Festival in Kerala Runs Amok, Damages Several Vehicles; Banned From Parading for 15 Days (Watch Video).

Wild Elephant Chases Forest Workers in Karnataka’s Hassan District

In Karnataka's Hassan district, a wild elephant chased forest department workers, the forest workers somehow saved their lives and ran away. #ElephantAttack #Karnataka #viralvideo #hassan pic.twitter.com/lWXkN5rggB — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 18, 2025

