A captive elephant named Oottoli Mahadevan created panic in Edakochi, Kerala, after running amok for nearly four hours during a temple festival. The elephant, brought from Thrissur, turned aggressive while being bathed, damaging two cars, a van, eight motorcycles, a bicycle, CCTV cameras, and electric posts. The Social Forestry department has banned the elephant from parading for 15 daysand is conducting an inquiry. A team of veterinarians will examine if the elephant was in musth or provoked by a mahout. Efforts to tether the elephant failed multiple times, leaving residents terrified. Authorities managed to control the elephant after hours of struggle. Statements from locals will be collected for further investigation. Elephant Attack in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Devotees Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants Inside Forest in Annamayya District.

Edakochi Elephant Attack

An elephant, Kuttoly Mahadevan, ran amok near Thoppumpady, Ernakulam, during the ezhunnellath, a procession, at Edakochi Sree Krishna Swamy Temple. Several vehicles, including three cars and bikes, were damaged, but no injuries were reported. The elephant was stationed near the… pic.twitter.com/AepPFMh95s — South First (@TheSouthfirst) March 5, 2025

