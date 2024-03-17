Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been slapped with the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act in a snake venom case. Earlier in the day, the Noida Police arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in a snake poisoning case and produced him in the court. Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. Elvish Yadav Arrested by Noida Police in Snake Venom Used at Rave Party Case.

Elvish Yadav Booked in NDPS Act:

#WATCH | On the arrest of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra says, "A case under Wild Life Protection Act-1972, was filed (against Elvish Yadav and others). Today he was called for interrogation and was produced before the court by… https://t.co/gAVCgePVs3 pic.twitter.com/7eHHwffpsR — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

