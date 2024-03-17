Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a popular YouTuber, has made headlines again. The Noida Police have arrested him in connection with a case involving snake poisoning. Last year, the Noida Police filed an FIR in Sector 39. Today, Elvish Yadav was summoned for questioning, leading to his subsequent arrest. He is expected to appear in court shortly. Elvish Yadav Faces Accusations of Issuing Death Threats to Animal Activist Sourabh Gupta – Reports.

Elvish Yadav Arrested!

Watch The Video Of Elvish Yadav's Arrest Here

Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. https://t.co/afLkB3WkLV pic.twitter.com/TrhO2MR4FZ — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2024

