The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) portal is drawing widespread criticism as users struggle with persistent technical glitches. From login failures to the inability to download passbooks, subscribers are venting their frustration on social media platform X. Key services, including the PF Balance check on EPFO website, UMANG App, missed call, and SMS facilities, are reportedly non-functional. Users also complain about delays in KYC updates and claim processing. Despite successful logins, passbooks often remain inaccessible. The ongoing disruptions are creating anxiety among millions of EPF members nationwide, demanding urgent intervention and resolution from EPFO authorities. PF Withdrawal Tips: List of 5 Basic Requirements You Must Fulfil To Withdraw Provident Fund via EPFO Website.

EPFO Website Down

 

Member Passbook Facility Is Currently Unavailable 

Member passbook facility unavailable (Photo Credits: EPFO)

EPFO Assures Users: Technical Upgrades Underway, Disruptions Regretted

On the disruptions, the EPFO website currently says “EPFO has been improving and enhancing its services through various technical upgrades. The inconvenience caused to Members due to intermittent disruption in claim filing services is deeply regretted. We request Members to please bear with us as we are resolving this issue to provide seamless services.”

