The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) portal is drawing widespread criticism as users struggle with persistent technical glitches. From login failures to the inability to download passbooks, subscribers are venting their frustration on social media platform X. Key services, including the PF Balance check on EPFO website, UMANG App, missed call, and SMS facilities, are reportedly non-functional. Users also complain about delays in KYC updates and claim processing. Despite successful logins, passbooks often remain inaccessible. The ongoing disruptions are creating anxiety among millions of EPF members nationwide, demanding urgent intervention and resolution from EPFO authorities.

EPFO Website Down

@socialepfo Epfo passbook website and umang passbook portal was not working in 3-4 days ago why? — ashwany Jha (@jha32633) May 27, 2025

@PMOIndia There are still so many rejections. Atleast make the websites work properly. Not a single day any EPF related website works smoothly. Call the seniormost officials of EPFO and ask them to open their EPF passbook in front of you. You will know the reality. — Abhishek Purwar (@purwar77) May 27, 2025

@socialepfo @PMOIndia @LabourMinistry @NamoApp @_DigitalIndia We unable to access EPFO Portal (Official EPFO website & umang mobile app) and Message also not working many more day. Pls look into it. — Ranjeet Kumar (@Ranjeet79765993) May 27, 2025

The EPFO Member Passbook portal should win an award—for the most unreliable website ever. Always down. And PF interest for 2024–25? Still missing in action. What a combo. 👏 — Ranjith Venkatesh (@Ranith995) May 27, 2025

Member Passbook Facility Is Currently Unavailable

Member passbook facility unavailable (Photo Credits: EPFO)

EPFO Assures Users: Technical Upgrades Underway, Disruptions Regretted

On the disruptions, the EPFO website currently says “EPFO has been improving and enhancing its services through various technical upgrades. The inconvenience caused to Members due to intermittent disruption in claim filing services is deeply regretted. We request Members to please bear with us as we are resolving this issue to provide seamless services.”

