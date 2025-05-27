5 Key Conditions You Have To Fulfil To Withdraw PF Money
Ensure Aadhaar Is Linked to Your Account
To validate your identity during the PF withdrawal process via OTP, your Aadhaar card must be linked to your EPFO account. If there is no linkage, you cannot make a withdrawal. In the process of withdrawing the PF claim online, the EPFO system utilises Aadhaar-based e-KYC via OTP to validate your identity. If there is no linking of the Aadhaar, you cannot withdraw the provident fund. PF Withdrawal via ATM: EPFO Subscribers Will Be Able To Withdraw Money From Provident Funds Through ATMs From 2025, Says Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra.
Register Bank Details Correctly
Ensure that your bank account number and IFSC code are accurately registered with the EPFO. Since your PF amount is directly transferred to this account, any errors may cause delays or transaction failures.
Ensure Your UAN and Mobile Number Remain Active
Your Universal Account Number (UAN) must be active, and the mobile number linked to your UAN should be currently active and accessible. This is important because an OTP will be sent to this number for verification during PF withdrawal.
Joining Date Must Be Recorded in EPFO Records
Your joining date must also be maintained in EPFO's records. If it is not, your PF withdrawal claim could be delayed or fail.
No Documents Needed; Online Application Is Proof
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).