Mumbai, May 27: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made some significant changes to the procedures for PF withdrawal, effective in 2025. This will affect more than seven crore account holders across the country. If you are an EPFO member looking to withdraw your PF amount, here are 5 requirements you must meet under EPFO ' s new rules. These changes are a complete redesign. The new process for withdrawing PF will minimise confusion and eliminate the need for any paperwork. A completely digital withdrawal will be quicker, easier, and more equitable . The new regulations also require that members have updated their KYC, including Aadhaar and bank details, before applying for withdrawal. Failing to do so could lead to delays or potentially rejection of a withdrawal request.

5 Key Conditions You Have To Fulfil To Withdraw PF Money

Ensure Aadhaar Is Linked to Your Account

To validate your identity during the PF withdrawal process via OTP, your Aadhaar card must be linked to your EPFO account. If there is no linkage, you cannot make a withdrawal. In the process of withdrawing the PF claim online, the EPFO system utilises Aadhaar-based e-KYC via OTP to validate your identity. If there is no linking of the Aadhaar, you cannot withdraw the provident fund.

Register Bank Details Correctly

Ensure that your bank account number and IFSC code are accurately registered with the EPFO. Since your PF amount is directly transferred to this account, any errors may cause delays or transaction failures.

Ensure Your UAN and Mobile Number Remain Active

Your Universal Account Number (UAN) must be active, and the mobile number linked to your UAN should be currently active and accessible. This is important because an OTP will be sent to this number for verification during PF withdrawal.

Joining Date Must Be Recorded in EPFO Records

Your joining date must also be maintained in EPFO's records. If it is not, your PF withdrawal claim could be delayed or fail.

No Documents Needed; Online Application Is Proof