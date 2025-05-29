A 24-year-old man from Loni died by suicide on Tuesday night in Ghaziabad, allegedly after being blackmailed by Sarfaraz, the current boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. The victim hanged himself from a ceiling fan, leaving behind a suicide note and videos detailing the harassment, which were sent to his cousin. According to ACP Siddharth Gautam, the victim’s father said Sarfaraz repeatedly threatened his son with false accusations. The deceased had been in a relationship with a woman from Nangloi for over a year before she got involved with Sarfaraz. The note explicitly stated the woman and her family were not responsible. Police have arrested Sarfaraz under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide), and an investigation is ongoing. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Dies by Suicide in Ghaziabad

यूपी : गाजियाबाद में 24 साल के पवन गुप्ता ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। दिल्ली के हॉस्पिटल में नर्स लड़की से पवन का अफेयर था। अब नर्स की दोस्ती सरफराज और साहिल से हो गई। वो दोनों उसको ब्लैकमेल कर रहे थे। पवन ने मरने से पहले एक Video में रोते हुए अपना दर्द बताया है... pic.twitter.com/uWPcG1C5xj — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 29, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)