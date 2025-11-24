A private bus traveling from Etawah to Mainpuri lost control and crashed into the boundary wall of the Mother Dairy plant in Uttar Pradesh's Vaidpura area on Sunday, November 23, around 3 pm. The impact caused the wall to collapse, injuring about 15 passengers and damaging a scooter parked inside the plant. Panic followed as passengers were rescued from the bus, while dairy employees, including Virjeet and Ramlal, also sustained injuries. Police reached the scene promptly and, with the help of locals, shifted all the injured to the Medical University for treatment. UP Road Accident: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Collision Between E-Rickshaw and Bus in Mau.

Private Bus Goes out of Control and Collides With Wall in Etawah

यूपी - जिला इटावा में प्राइवेट बस बेकाबू होकर मदर डेयरी की दीवार से टकराई। 2 सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और 33 यात्री घायल हुए। साइकिल वाला : 'इसे कहते हैं मौत को छूकर टक से वापस आना' pic.twitter.com/9BtBfymaYv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

