Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday said that every year Kaziranga National Park faces floods. "We are completely prepared including food materials for the officials who are on duty in the park," he said. The minister also said that boats have been kept on standby and work on work on 40 islands has been done so that animals can take shelter.

